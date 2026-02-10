ILoveMemphis Arrested Following Standoff With SWAT Team Captured on Instagram Live

ILoveMemphis is currently in police custody following a tense standoff with a SWAT team in Plantation, Fla., that was captured on Instagram Live.

According to Fox News Memphis, rapper ILoveMemphis, best known for his 2015 hit "Hit the Quan," was arrested early Tuesday morning (Feb. 10), after barricading himself inside a home in Plantation, Fla., on Monday night (Feb. 9).

For several hours, police tried to coerce the 32-year-old rhymer out of his home but he refused. ILoveMemphis reportedly livestreamed the incident on Instagram, with several clips online showing him being abrasive toward police and even claiming to be god at one point.

The heated standoff ended after a SWAT team smashed through the garage door and apprehended ILoveMemphis without any injuries. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being arrested. Police charged the rapper, born Richard Maurice Colbert, for written or electronic threats to kill, of which he had active warrants, and resisting arrest without violence. According to police, a dog was also taken from the property and released to a family member.

NBC Miami reported that Hank VanBaalen, the president of the homeowner's association, informed them that ILoveMemphis was renting the property and seemed to be having some sort of episode early Monday afternoon.

The rapper's family told CBS News Miami that they have been trying to get him help for days. ILoveMemphis is currently being held in jail without bond.

See CBS News Miami's Report on ILoveMemphis Arrest Following Standoff With SWAT Team

See Clips of ILoveMemphis' Bizarre Behavior With Police and Mental Health Officials

Get our free mobile app