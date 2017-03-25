G-Eazy and CyHi The Prynce Show Up on Mansionz’s New Album

Mike Posner and Blackbear have joined forces to form the group Mansionz, releasing their debut self-titled project yesterday (March 24).

The duo originally linked up in the studio while working on Justin Bieber's "Boyfriend," and through further interactions, decided to lock in and put together a full collab project.

If you are looking for a joint full of lovely R&B ballads, don't hold your breath. Mansionz is clearly having fun with this one. The project contains 14 songs, with guest appearances from CyHi The Prynce, G-Eazy, Soren Bryce, Spark Master Tape, Snoozegod and former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

It's spearheaded by the previously released, singles "Dennis Rodman," "Rich White Girls" and "STFU."

The album art for the project shows the two green-haired, bare-chested MCs sitting on some steps sharing an embrace.

Stream Mansionz's self titled debut below.

1. "Snoozefest"

2. "My Beloved"

3. "STFU" Feat. Spark Master Tape

4. "Dennis Rodman" Feat. Dennis Rodman

5. "I’m Thinking About Horses"

6. "Nobody Knows" Feat. Soren Bryce

7. "A Million Miles"

8. "Wicked" Feat. G-Eazy

9. "Rich White Girls"

10. "Strip Club"

12. "White Linen" Feat. Cyhi The Prynce

13. "Gorgeous"

14. "The Life of a Troubadour" Feat. Snoozegod as Oliver

