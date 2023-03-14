Frank Ocean Selfie Shows Him With Long Hair Now, Some Fans Don’t Think It’s Him

It appears Frank Ocean has debuted a new look with a new selfie but not everyone is convinced the photo is real.

On Monday (March 13), Frank Ocean Twitter fan account blondedhomer shared a photo purported to be recently shared by the Odd Future crooner with his "close friends." The new pic shows the Grammy-winning singer with shoulder-length dreads. The last time Frank was spotted he was sporting a low cut. Naturally, the photo has gotten Frank's fans in a fuss.

"Looks like Jesus is that Frank Ocean?" one person posted along with a crying laughing emoji.

"What the hell did earl sweatshirt did with frank ocean?" someone else questioned.

"This N***a really disappeared for so long he grew locs PAST HIS SHOULDERS. f**k you, Frank Ocean," another person posted.

"Frank ocean came back looking like Waka [Flock Flame]," reads another post.

Not everyone is convinced the new photo is real.

"That frank ocean selfie is FAKEEE," someone opined.

"I wish that picture of Frank Ocean with the dreads was real lol," another disbelieving Twitter user posted.

The reclusive singer has been mostly out of the public eye since the release of his 2016 album Blonde. In the time since then, he's released music sparingly. He headlined the Coachella Festival in 2020. That summer, his brother died in a car crash. The last time Frank was trending for a viral picture was last summer when he posted a nude photo on Instagram.

See Frank Ocean's New Look and Reactions Below