Fool’s Gold Co-Founder Dust La Rock Passes Away

Joshua Prince, co-Founder of Fool's Gold Records and better known as Dust La Rock, has passed away at the age of 38. His friend and business partner A-Trak shared the news via his Instagram account. Those who knew La Rock took to social media to offer their condolences:

From 2007-2012, La Rock served as the creative director and chief designer for Fool's Gold. He designed and created artwork for Action Bronson, Danny Brown, Duck Sauce and more. Along with his work for Fool's Gold, La Rock did art for Nike, Scion, Lexus, HUF, Red Stripe and other big name brands. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Fool's Gold issued a statement via their website, writing:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of original Fool’s Gold co-founder and art director Joshua Prince, aka Dust La Rock. His singular talent and uncompromising vision set a foundation for our label as a beacon for artists. He will be missed dearly by the Fool’s Gold family and the creative community at large.

