Fat Joe To Drop New Studio Album & Kill All Rats Comp On Same Day

Bronx-bred rapper Fat Joe will be returning to the shelves this April with two new releases, as he is set to drop both his ninth studio album, Jealous Ones Still Envy 2 (J.O.S.E. 2), and a compilation by New York affiliates K.A.R. (Kill All Rats).

J.O.S.E. 2 follows up Joe's 2008 disc The Elephant in the Room, which sold 107,450 copies according to Nielsen SoundScan. It will also serve as a sequel to his 2002 platinum album, Jealous Ones Still Envy.

The CD boasts production from Jim Jonsin, The Street Runners and The Incredibles, alongside guest vocals from frequent collaborator Lil Wayne, Ron Browz, Fabolous, Lil' Kim and T-Pain. The first single “One,” features R&B crooner Akon. [Listen Here]

In support of the new LP - Joe’s third release on EMI’s indie imprint Imperial Records - he is planning to hit the road through March for a national tour.

In addition to the new solo set, the hip-hop vet has linked with E1 Music (formerly know as Koch Records) and fellow Terror Squad associate Pistol Pete to drop Joe Crack and Pistol Pete Present K.A.R. Joe and Pete, who both serve as executive producers on the disc, have recruited Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Hell Rell, Raekwon, Sean Kingston, Ace Hood and DJ Khaled to lend their talents. K.A.R., who consists of Rob Cash, Onez, Leader and Mike Beck, have released several mixtapes – most notably last year’s Gay-Unit Volume 1 that poked fun of Fat Joe rivals G-Unit.

Both discs are set for release on April 7th. – Elan Mancini