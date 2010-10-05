Drake to be Interviewed by Katie Couric on UStream Today

Drake will be appearing on CBS News’s UStream channel this afternoon at 1 p.m. EST for a live, sit-down interview with Katie Couric.

The Young Money star—who just leaked a new R&B song, “ I Get Lonely Too” that borrows from TLC’s 1999 track “Fanmail”—is sure to talk with the newscaster about his new album, life as an entertainer and the motivations behind his entertainment career.

He will be following the footsteps of mentor Lil Wayne, who had an interesting Q&A session with Couric preceding the 2009 Grammy Awards.

Drizzy is currently on his Light Dreams and Nightmares tour with fellow label mate Tyga. His next stop is at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Wednesday. —Elan Mancini