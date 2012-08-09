Drake Talks “Commanding” The Aaliyah Posthumous Album

Reports of Drake taking the helm of a posthumous Aaliyah album have been surfacing for months now, only picking up steam as of late.

Well, after his third-annual OVO Festival in his hometown of Toronto on Sunday (August 5), Drizzy finally confirmed—to T-RexXx of local T-dot media outlet Much Music —that he and his longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib will be working the project for the beloved late singer.

He also confirmed that “Enough Said,” which he’s featured on, is Aaliyah’s lead single off the project.

“It’s all off of an Aaliyah project that me and 40 are commanding, and 40 is just doing some incredible, incredible music right now,” Drake said. “To get 13-14 new Aaliyah songs, everybody should be excited.”

Not only that, but Drizzy refuted rumored reports that Aaliyah’s family didn’t give their blessings to him and 40 to work the project.

“It’s not about me, and it’s not about 40, it’s really about her and her fans…and us just getting an opportunity to give you something that we feel is great,” the Young Money superstar said. “And you know, the people around her, everybody from her family to her old management and label, were just like, ‘If there’s anybody out who can do it right now, it’s you and 40.’

“And it was an honor to pull in some classic people, like anybody who used to work with Aaliyah that was essential in her career, we hope to have them involved,” he added.

That should be good news to Timbaland, who expressed concern about him and Missy Elliott, two of Aaliyah’s favorite friends and collaborators, to be included in the posthumous album by Drake.

“I know they trying to drop some Aaliyah records, but if he do it, it should be with me and Missy,” the super-producer told The Breakfast Club of New York City’s Power 105.1 radio dial back in April. “The proper way for him to do that would be for me, him and Missy to be all on the record. But to put it on his record, would just not be right.”—Jakinder Singh