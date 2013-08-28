Drake & 40 Shed Light On ‘NWTS': “It’s A Huge Change In Tone”

40_drake_10 loading...

For their annual Fall Music Preview, Rolling Stone got in touch with Drake and his frequent collaborator 40 for a brief breakdown of Drizzy's forthcoming album Nothing Was The Same. In the preview, which is screen-shotted by Nah Right here, 40 explains, "It's a huge change in tone... Before, Drake was a nice guy. Here, he's stepping up the attitude and playing hardball."

40 also goes on to divulge details on NWTS' highly anticipated opener, "Tuscan Leather," saying, “It’s a three-staged record—one sample flipped three different ways, with a verse over each beat.”

Meanwhile, RS also heard from Drake, who teased "Paris Morton Music II," an update on the 2010 "Paris Morton Music." Drake says, "That track excites me from a rap standpoint, just getting off bars and different flows... I played it for J. Cole, on some rap buddy-buddy shit, and he was like, ‘Damn!’”

Nothing Was The Same will be in stores September 24.

[Via Nah Right]