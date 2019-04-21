Murda suprised all by bringing out the Yonkers, N.Y. rap vet. Dark Man X performed his hit song "Ruff Ryders' Anthem." In the footage you can see Earl emerge from the back rocking a white t-shirt, jeans, dark shades and Timberland boots. The young crowd absolutely loses it when he rips into the raucous track.

X has been getting back into form after being released from prison in January after doing time for tax evasion charges. He gave his first post-prison show in New York City on Jan. 26 where he performed hits like "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," "Where the Hood At," "Party Up (Up in Here)" and more, backed by DJ Finesse. Last month, he reunited in the studio with Swizz Beatz. "No days off!!!!!!!!" Swizz captioned a photo of himself and X in the lab on Instagram.