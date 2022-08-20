Demi Lovato Says She Had Survivor’s Guilt After Her Overdose Because Mac Miller Died

Mac Miller's drug overdose death in 2018 not only affected his peers in the hip-hop community but also in the pop world as well. Demi Lovato recently revealed that she had survivor's guilt after her overdose because Mac Miller died from his.

In an interview with the Zane Lowe Show podcast, which premiered on Apple Music's YouTube channel on Wednesday (Aug. 17), Demi Lovato opened up about her battle with drug addiction and how she had survivor's guilt after Mac Miller's death in September of 2018 from a drug overdose because it occurred just a few months after her own near-fatal OD.

"I had a lot of survivor’s guilt after my overdose because right after that, Mac Miller died, and it just put everything into perspective for me of, 'That could have been you, that almost was you, and how are you going to live your life now?' And it affected me a lot," she told Lowe at the 17-minute mark in the video below.

To cope with Miller and other friends who also died from abusing drugs, Lovato relied on music to help her mourn. The 30-year-old pop singer’s track "Dead Friends," which appears on her just-released album, Holy Fvck, is a tribute to her fallen comrades. "I've lost friends that were around my age, and those hurt so deeply because we've been in the trenches together," she said.

In July of 2018, Demi Lovato was discovered unresponsive in her home after suffering from an apparent drug overdose. The singer was rushed to a hospital and was able to recover from her substance abuse. Mac Miller wasn’t so lucky.

On Sept. 8, 2018, Miller was found dead after an apparent drug overdose in his San Fernando Valley home in California. He was only 26 years old.

Since then, two men have been punished for their involvement in the late rapper’s death. In April, Ryan Reavis was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in supplying the fentanyl-laced pills to the rapper that were deemed to be the cause of his death. In May, a second person, Stephen Walter, pleaded guilty to one count of Fentanyl Distribution and was sentenced to 17 years in prison. A third man, Cameron Pettit, has not resolved his case as of yet.

Watch Demi Lovato Talk About Survivor’s Guilt After Mac Miller’s Overdose Death Below