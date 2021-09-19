Daz Dillinger Claims Police Shot and Killed His Dog

Daz Dillinger is mourning the loss of one of his dogs, whom he claims was shot and killed by the police.

Yesterday (Sept. 18), the Dogg Pound MC shared the sad news with his fans on Instagram. He posted two photos of the late rottwieler. The first shows him standing in a patch of grass. In the second photo, the dog appears to be lifeless with blood coming out of his mouth. "POLICE 👮‍♀️SHOT MY DOGG 9-17-21," Daz captioned the pictures, confirming the event happened last Friday. "IM SO SAD BUT HE WAS TRAIN TO DO WHAT HE DO 🌹RIP🌹to 🐶 JUICEMAN SHAKUR aka 2 PAC 🐶GOOD BOY JUICE ILL MISS U 🙏🏿"

The situation surrounding the dog's death is unclear. XXL has reached out to Daz for comment.

2021 has been a difficult year for the Long Beach, Calif. rap veteran. Back in February, his mother passed away at the age of 73. He shared news of her tragic death on social media. "THIS MORNING MY MOM DIED 12/29/1947 -2/20/21 ON HER SISTER ANNETTE BIRTHDAY HER BIG SISTER CAME TO GET HER & WENT HOME TO THE LORD AFTER SHE GAVE ME A KISS THIS MORNING. Im so sad," Daz captioned a photo of his beloved mom on Instagram.

Music wise, Daz has stayed busy. He and partner in rhyme Kurupt are currently prepping their first full length group album in over a decade, DPG 4 Life. This year, the group has put out the singles, "Nice and Slow" featuring Snoop Dogg and Shon Lawon, "Bottom Bitch" featuring Tenah Nassar, "We Rollin'" featuring Kaydence and "Lets Roll." Daz is also prepping a new solo album that is slated to drop in 2022. He recently released the new single, "Lowrider," off the forthcoming LP.