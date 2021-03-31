DaBaby 2021 Type Beats

There's no denying that DaBaby has had his foot placed firmly on the music industry's accelerator for the last couple of years, especially in 2020, when he dropped his Blame It on Baby album, earned a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks with "Rockstar" and followed up with My Brother's Keeper, a surprise EP in honor of his late brother. And although the rapper hasn't offered a full project in 2021 just yet, he's pretty much solidified himself as a cheat code for success from his bars to his cadence, and, of course, his beat selection. This likely explains why up-and-coming producers try to replicate the sounds the lauded artist has rhymed on in hopes of mirroring his success, also referred to as DaBaby type beats.

Back in January of 2021, the North Carolina-bred rhymer released his D.A. Got That Dope-produced loose single "Masterpiece." And if there's one thing Baby is known for, it's floating on bass-heavy beats. This time, though, D.A. meshed vigorous drums with energetic and whimsical synths that all kicks off with sounds reminiscent of a video game level.

Last year, Baby dropped what can easily be deemed as one of the biggest songs of his career: "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last summer. SethInTheKitchen is responsible for perfectly melding tranquilizing guitar strums and calm piano keys to balance out the former 2019 XXL Freshman's ever-present thudding drums that appear on the foundation of the mid-tempo track.

Over the years, the Billboard-charting, multiplatinum-selling rapper has stamped his sonic versatility in the rap game, although bass and some form of synths are typically common denominators. The bass throughout DaBaby's discography and its intensity varies as well, like on his 2019 track "BOP." Jetsonmade, often responsible for laying the musical groundwork for a number of Baby's hits, and Starboy crafted a juxtaposition of alluring flutes and menacing bass with a tinge of tapping 808s for the banger. A similar tempo is on DaBaby's Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz-produced "Suge" from the rapper's Baby on Baby album with pulsating drums and raspy synths—simplistic, but a successful pairing.

A more complex backdrop can be heard on the 2019 high-energy track "Vibez," also done by Jetsonmade alongside Neeko and Jasper Harris, and comprised of jolting drums, ascending and descending xylophone-esque sounds.

Even going as far back as Baby's 2018 mixtape, Blank Blank, which gained popularity from "Walker Texas Ranger," produced by Producer 20, and "21," produced by Jetsonmade, there's distinct drums and ticking synths on the beats. And while Baby's current production contains fragments of his older work, these days the sounds are crispier and more polished.

Throughout DaBaby's tenure in rap, his sound has matured and his production has evolved. But one thing's for certain is his formula is foolproof. Check out some beats below from on-the-come-up producers who have tried their hand at the artist's blueprint to hopefully create a hit of their own with DaBaby type beats.

