D-Block

No Security

(D-Block/E1 Music)

The Lox have always rolled deep. First sporting Bad Boy’s shiny suits, then repping the rowdier Ruff Ryders ranks, the lyrical trinity now pledges allegiance to its own D-Block brigade. Losing a troop along the way (chain-dragging defector J-Hood), the Yonkers set continues hustling with a plethora of existing members on their No Security compilation.

Sheek Louch sets the tone early atop escalating violins and crashing snares on “So Much Trouble,” rhyming, “I don’t Auto-Tune or skinny-ass jeans/I cook the coke up and serve them fiends.” The murder music continues with “From the Block,” where Styles P boosts the body count over kooky synths, while Scram Jones’s eerie vocal sample evokes crime-scene imagery on “Hello.” Don’t get it twisted, though: The gang’s unknowns are no studio slouches. AP, Straw and Snyp Life hold their weight when tacking verses onto the boom-bap-fueled “Like That Ya’ll (Remix),” originally starring just The Lox. And Large Amount’s wordplay gleams on the shadowy, Styles-hosted posse cut “That’s D-Block” (“Niggas move weight like they bodybuilding/And every day they find a body in somebody’s building”), as the rookie shows true promise.