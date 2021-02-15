CyHi The Prynce Says His Car Flipped Over and Crashed After Someone Tried to Gun Him Down on Highway

CyHi The Prynce experienced a harrowing incident over the weekend and has shared the horrific details that includes being shot at via social media.

On Sunday (Feb. 14), the G.O.O.D Music artist revealed that someone attempted to gun him down while on the highway, causing his truck to flip over and crash.

"Today is a day about love, but in my city (the city of Atlanta) there’s no love here anymore," he began in his Instagram post, including an image of his totaled vehicle. "A couple nights ago there was an attempt on my life... somebody tried to gun me down on the highway. I tried everything I could do to lose them, but they were adament about taking me off this earth. They where shooting at me while I was driving and even after my car flipped, hit a pole and crashed into a tree, they came back and shot the car up some more."

CyHi then shared that he's uncertain why or how the life-threatening incident even took place.

"At this point I don’t know if it was a mistaken identity, a robbery, or associated with something that I did when I was younger but I haven’t been in the streets in over a decade," the rapper explained.

Later addressing the culprits, CyHi The Prynce wrote, "I just want to let the people know who were trying to kill me that i am not a bad person. I don’t want revenge, I just want understanding and closure. So everyone that’s in Atlanta right now, please protect yourself, stay out the way and be careful, because it could all be over in a split second. I understand there’s a lot of beef going on in my city between different crews, that is fueled by the music...but it is time that we all have a sit down and have a peace meeting."

The ATL native then urged those in the city to cease acts of violence. "It’s time to stop the violence in Atlanta," he typed. "I don’t have all the answers and I definitely don’t have the power to make it stop, but i do feel like somebody gotta step up and say something."

There have been numerous violent incidents that have impacted the hip-hop community in recent months. Back in November, King Von was shot and killed outside of a hookah bar in Atlanta.

Rapper Mo3 of Dallas was gunned down and killed on a freeway in his hometown less than a week after Von was murdered.

Good to see that CyHi was able to walk away from this incident and share his story.