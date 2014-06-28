Wave Chapelle Has Joined Curren$y’s ‘The Drive-In Theatre’ Tour

UPDATE: CMG artist and Yo Gotti protégée Wave Chapelle has joined Curren$y on his “Drive in Theater” tour.

Here's the rest of the tour dates:

Tour Dates:

7/17 Chicago – Metro/Smart Bar

7/18 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

7/19 St. Paul, MN – Myth

7/20 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave 2

7/22 New York, NY – B.B. King’s

7/23 Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

7/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

7/25 Richmond, MD – The RVA Theater

7/26 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

7/27 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

7/30 Birmingham, AL – Iron City

7/31 Atlanta, GA – Opera House

8/1 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

8/2 Orlando, FL – Firestone Live

8/3 Miami, FL – Grand Central

8/4 Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theater

8/8 Lafayette, LA – The Vegas Room

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After recently breathing life back into his The Drive-In Theatre mixtape by dropping five videos from the offering, Curren$y is now announcing he will be going on a 22-city tour in support of the project, starting next month. The tour kicks off on July 7 in Dallas, Texas and will travel to spots like, Houston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, D.C., Charlotte and Atlanta before closing out in Miami on August 3.

In addition to cuts off the mixtape, expect Spitta to perform old classics and new tracks like "A Lil Sumthin'" and maybe even toss in a premier from his upcoming project Pilot Talk 3.

See if the Jet Life MC is coming to your town, below.

[via HHNM]