Clipse Ink Deal With Koch To Release Re-Up Album And More In “The Roundup”

Pusha T and Malice of Clipse have signed on the dotted line with Koch Records to release the Re-Up Gang album, due August 5th on the indie powerhouse label. "We put out the "We Got It 4 Cheap" series on our own for the streets and that helped keep us visible and build the Re-Up name as an entity," Pusha said in a statement. "This time our manager got with Koch to put together an official album with new music and let Koch Records do what they do best." The first single from the project, "Fast Life," produced by Scott Storch, is set to be released next week.

BET recently aired the second installment of their Hip-Hop Vs. America town hall series, "Where Did the Love Go?" and panelist LaShawnna Stanley, founder of Ethnicity Models, feels like more follow-up is needed. "What happened after the first one," Stanley explained. "We have to keep having panels, discussions, one-hour specials, blogs, and conversations. But what's being done to fix the situation. We're trying to figure out whom to blame, but where is it getting? Back to square one. I can't speak for the others, but being on the panel has moved me to start a "taking the ho out of hip-hop campaign." Stanley is currently building her "I Love Me" non-profit organization.

First Russell Simmons had to pay out, now, he'll barely get to see his kids. Kimora Lee Simmons has won sole custody of her children with the Def Jam founder. The hip-hop mogul, who was ordered to pay $40, 000 a month in child support, will get his kids once week out of every eight, plus time for holidays and summer vacations. [People]---XXL staff