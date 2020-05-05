Since bursting onto the scene with his debut single, "Run It," in 2005, Chris Brown's become one of the biggest R&B pop stars of his era. But make no mistake: Breezy also likes to get these bars off.

After forming a situational duo with Tyga for their Fan of a Fan mixtape in 2010, Breezy's intermittently turned in some pretty solid rap verses. On their song "Holla at Me," which dropped 10 years ago in April of 2010, Breezy dropped off some quotable bars over a bouncy Jahlil Beatz-produced track.

"Ha, nigga, look at my jewels/Aviator shades, I ain't lookin' at you/Achoo, bless me twice

Ill rich nigga, I be shittin' on your life," he raps on the song, which also includes a fire verse from Tyga.

Breezy continued to flash his rhymes throughout the FOAF joint mixtape before he released his Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes-featured 2011 song "Look At Me Now" as the second single from his 2011 F.A.M.E. album. In August of 2011, he continued to show his love for rap by putting out Boy in Detention, a mixtape comprised almost entirely of rap.

While he occasionally dropped some arguably corny punchlines when he first started rapping in the public eye, Breezy's skills have only improved in subsequent years. By the time he and Tyga delivered their 2015 project, Fan of a Fan: The Album, CB had adopted a more straightforward style, avoiding flimsy punchlines while steadying his delivery.

Today, in honor of his birthday, XXL takes a look at 28 of the best Chris Brown rap verses.