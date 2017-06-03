Chance The Rapper Asks HBO to Never Air Bill Maher’s Show Again

Bill Maher and hip-hop have had a pretty chill relationship in the past, but apparently Chance The Rapper is a little tired of his shtick.

The Chicago rapper recently displayed his displeasure for the late night show host on Twitter posting, "Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher." Chance's tweet was surely a response to Maher recently using the N-word to jokingly referring to himself as a "house nigger" during a recent interview on his show. Other celebs have called out Maher for his tasteless joke including Deray McKesson, who called for Maher's job as well. "But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable," he tweeted.

Maher's HBO show, Real Time With Bill Maher, has seemed to have an open-door policy to rappers in the past. In 2013, Jay Z appeared on an episode and premiered his "Picasso Baby" video. The following year, Nas was a guest panelist on the show where he talked about the Fort Hood shooting, the plight of inner-city living, Black Republicans and more.

Talib Kweli appeared on the show in 2015 and debated Maher on then presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Last year, Killer Mike was a guest and the two smoked weed and chopped it up about politics. It doesn't sound like Chance will ever be showing up on set. Some other MC might have second thoughts now as well.

In other Chance-related news, the "No Problem" rapper recently sounded off about LeBron James' home being vandalized, with the culprits tagging the mansion's gate with a racial slur. “It’s kind of a common pattern in America’s history,” Chance said. “People who look like me get to a certain point success—I mean LeBron James, to me, is the greatest of all time basketball player. People want to remind you, well how they view you, as a second class citizen. And you know, it’s not much you can do other than keep thriving."

Check out CTR's tweet about Maher below.

See Photos of Chance The Rapper's Different Looks Over the Years