Cardi B Wins Best Female Hip Hop Artist at 2019 BET Awards

Cardi B adds another accomplishment to a year of dominance.

On Sunday night (June 23), the Bronx rhymer took home the award for Best Female Hip-Hop artist at the 2019 BET Awards. Other nominees included Kash Doll, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Remy Ma. Earlier in the night, Bardi also won the BET Award for Album of the year.

Bardi's win comes a year after she unleashed her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Filled with memorable wordplay and the rapper's trademark charisma, the project, which has been certified three-times platinum, established Bardi as a rap game superstar.

While Cardi is having a big 2019, the year hasn't been without setbacks. Last month, the 26-year-old rapper was forced to drop out of a series of shows due to complications from her recent plastic surgeries. Addressing the matter on her Instagram account, the rapper claimed that she'd lost out on a lot of money due to her cancellations.

"I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows," Cardi said during her Instagram Live. "A lot of money like I'm canceling millions of dollars in shows. But like health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do."

Bardi might have gone through some health issues recently, but it's clear those complications won't prevent her from collecting Ws.