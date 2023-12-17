Cam’ron Finally Meets Actress Nia Long After Shooting His Shot at Her

Cam'ron finally met Nia Long after he tried to holler at her on social media last year.

Cam'ron Meets Actress Nia Long After Shooting His Shot at Her

Cam'ron has finally met his Ni-Amore. On Sunday (Dec. 17), the rapper-turned-podcaster jumped on his Instagram page and shared a carousel of photos of himself meeting actress Nia Long at sports agent Rich Paul's birthday party on Saturday (Dec. 16).

In the photos, Killa Cam, who is dressed in an all-black outfit, is beaming as he meets Nia, who looks equally happy to meet him. There's no word on what the pair said to each other but it looks like the Harlem rhymer had a great conversation with her judging by his caption.

"He want the scoop, she want the tea, I can not talk, we keeping it street!! [shrug emoji] @iamnialong aka Ni-Amore [heart emojis],” Cam wrote in the caption.

Cam's IG post is evidence that dreams can come true.

Cam'ron Shoots His Shot at Nia Long

In October 2022, following a cheating scandal involving Nia's ex-fiancée Ime Udoka, Cam’ron took to his IG account to shoot his shot at the beloved veteran actress. The disgraced coach reportedly cheated on Nia with a staff member of the Boston Celtics organization. So Cam felt he should reach out and say, "Hey Ma."

Cam's love letter started with "Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out. Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold."

Elsewhere in the missive, the Dipset leader typed some clever lines to Nia, who he called a "Queen," and hoped to achieve "the greatness we were both destine[d] for as a couple." He also added that he was watching The Best Man—the 1999 movie starring Nia, Taye Diggs and others—and felt inspired to reach out "because that's what I am the best man for you!!!"

At the time, Nia didn't respond to Killa Cam, much to his chagrin. He captioned his IG post: "This was last week. Still no response [angry face emoji] [man face-palming emoji] Lolol."

Peep Cam's photos of finally meeting Nia Long at Rich Paul's party and his 2022 love message to the actress below.

