Video footage circulating on social media today appears to show BossMan Dlow being put in handcuffs and taken into custody by authorities.

Video Shows BossMan Dlow in Handcuffs

On Monday (Aug. 5), video on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows BossMan Dlow being taken into custody by authorities. The clip, filmed by an onlooker, appears to show Bossman being put in handcuffs near a vehicle. The onlooker can't believe what he's seeing and calls out the Florida rapper's name. As BossMan gets led to a police cruiser, he looks up when his name is called.

Despite the video being posted across social media, there is no information currently available about BossMan in police custody or when the alleged arrest occurred. The video could potentially be footage from an incident earlier in 2024, in which Dlow was briefly detained during a search of someone else’s property in the rapper's Port Salerno hometown in Florida. This has not been confirmed.

XXL has reached out to Tallahassee Police, the FBI and BossMan Dlow's team for more information.

BossMan Dlow Was Previously in Jail During Pandemic

BossMan Dlow previously spoke about being locked up in a South Florida at the end of 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the country.

"Everybody sick and sh*t," Bossman recalled in an interview with Bootleg Kev back in March. "They're like, 'Oh, this COVID.' B**ches dying, 100, 200 thousand. Danm, what the f**k? I'm in here trippin' like."

He went on to say that he remained in jail throughout the pandemic and that he likely caught COVID, though he was never tested. "It be one of those situations where if you go and tell people you sick, you test positive for COVID, now the whole dorm go back on quarantine," he continued. "It was only supposed to be 14-day quarantine and we went over that, damn near 21 days. Just in the cell, in the bed all day. You can't go nowhere."

On the music front, BossMan Dlow most recently hopped on a remix of Ciara's "Run it Up," which drops on Aug. 9.

Check out the footage of BossMan Dlow being detained below.

Watch BossMan Dlow Being Taken Into Custody by Authorities