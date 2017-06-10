Bone Thugs and Tank Want a Direct Line to the Afterlife in “If Heaven Had a Cell Phone” Video

And then there were two. Krayzie Bone and Bizzy Bone continue to breathe more life into the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony brand as the duo, Bone Thugs, dropping more new material off their upcoming album, New Waves. Now we get a visual for the Tank-assisted single, "If Heaven Had a Cell Phone."

In the visual for the somber track, the trio reflect on life and lost loved ones while performing in front of black and white backgrounds. As the video goes on, the rappers virtually tap into the direct line to the afterlife via a mysterious phone booth.

"This song really awakens the imagination of the listeners--any listener," Krayzie Bone said of the track. "Although I don't believe in the afterlife, all of us at some point have wondered about this after the loss of a family member or close friend. The 'What If’ scenario comes into play and you ask yourself, ‘What if I had a direct line to speak to my decease loved ones just one more time?’ Or if heaven had a cellphone and you had a direct line to God, what would you ask him, or talk about? So this song really makes a person think about this, even myself as I was writing it song. ‘If Heaven Had a Cell Phone’ is very strong and uplifting, feel good music."

The new track comes on the heals of the previously released single, "Coming Home," featuring Stephen Marley, and the video.

New Waves is slated to drop this summer.

Watch the "If Heaven Had a Cell Phone" video below.

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