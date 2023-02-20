The Break Presents – Big Yavo

Gain season is everlasting for Big Yavo. He’s only been making music for a few years now, but his brand of “rappin, trappin’ and pimpin’” has grown larger with each month that has passed by. Tracks like “Hot Box,” “Put That Shit On,” “Rich” and “Him” have all beefed up recently, amassing millions of Spotify streams and further stamping his arrival in the rap game. Despite the traction of those records, among others, Yavo is letting it be known that his artistic potential still falls somewhere between unreached and unlimited. So folks haven’t seen anything yet.

Rapping wasn’t always in the deck of cards that Yavo was dealt. In his early days of coming up in Birmingham, Ala., he spent his time getting to it in the streets, playing baseball and working at Walmart. Closer to 2020 and following his high school graduation, Yavo realized that he wanted to be his own boss. Then, he stepped out on faith, found himself a nice studio and officially launched his career as an artist. Once he peeped the buzz that came from early standouts like as “No Pen,” “Tony Hawk” and “John Cena,” Yavo knew that he had something special.

Over the next few years he continued to apply pressure, releasing six projects—including a collaboration with Luh Soldier called Gorilla Warfare—to keep his fans fed. As heard on skipless efforts like the On God II (2021), Like Yay (2021) and his most recent effort The Largest (2022), Yavo has flexed his peerless ability to craft punchlines that would make a goated lyricist like Lil Wayne shed a tear, his ear for groovy yet gully production and a rippleless flow that he uses to string it all together. Now standing tall as a huge figure in Alabama’s blooming music scene, Yavo is making his presence felt in the jungle of southern hip-hop. And doesn’t plan on letting his competition breathe anytime soon.

Dropping this week’s episode of The Break: Live, here, Big Yavo drops by to discuss the backstory on his most successful records so far, the fan-given title of being the "King of Punchlines,” his one of one Gorilla Dip concoction and much more. Check out the interview below.

Follow Big Yavo on SoundCloud and Instagram.

Standouts:

"Flip Phone" with Rylo Rodriguez

"Him"

"Rich"

"Put That Shit On" featuring Lil Bam

"No Pen"

The Largest