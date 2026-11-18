Big Boi is showing off his latest accomplishment outside of music, and this one came with a pretty big catch.

Last Sunday (Nov. 15), the OutKast rapper shared footage of himself landing a massive striped marlin during a deep-sea fishing excursion that he said measured 99 inches and weighed approximately 200 pounds. It also required quite the workout to reel in, as Big noted it took nearly an hour.

"Catch of the day ….Striped Marlin … 99 inches 200LBS !!!" he captioned the post. "Took me 50 minutes to get him in the Boat ! ( Happy Heavenly Birthday Uncle "Tooney Fish") Billy Ocean Strikes again #DeepSeaFishing"

Big Boi caught the marlin off the coast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and in his video, said he plans to have it mounted and shipped back to Atlanta. He also intends to donate some of the meat to local families.

Fishing appears to be high on the list of hobbies for the Atlanta native, as the rapper has previously shared photos and videos of other catches including grouper, snapper and triggerfish. Based on the prior footage, however, it appears the marlin is his biggest catch to date.

Outside of fishing, Big Boi has also been keeping busy with a new podcast alongside his sons, Bamboo and Cross. The trio launched Big Boi's Bloodlines & Basslines on Nov. 11, where they chop it up about music, family and fatherhood. The rapper also recently teased that he's working on a new album.

Check out the video of Big Boi's big catch below.

See Big Boi's 200lb Marlin

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