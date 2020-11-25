The coronavirus pandemic will be remembered as a period when the world seemed to stand still and people were confined to their homes. But more than that, it was a time when millions of people around the world lost their jobs, a sense of normalcy and, tragically, in many cases, even their lives. From March to August, roughly the length of the quarantine for much of the U.S., one of the only things that kept people moving was the world of music.

One of the best projects to drop during the quarantine is Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a 14-song project featuring tracks released or teased leading up to the project's premiere in May. DLDT is also the precursor to Certified Lover Boy, Drake's highly anticipated sixth studio album, arriving next year. While the release date for the LP has been moved back to January 2021, DLDT has more than enough slaps to hold fans over.

Drizzy wasn't the only artist to unload some heat during quarantine. In the period between March and August, releases from rappers like Flo Milli, Run The Jewels, Mulatto, the late Juice Wrld, 6lack, the late Pop Smoke, Chris Brown and Young Thug, and more have given fans just the sort of music needed to traverse a difficult period for the world.

Take a look below to see some of the best projects to come out during quarantine, including Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake, Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Dark Lane Demo Tapes and Mulatto's Queen of Da Souf and more. See which offerings made the cut.—Zoe Johnson