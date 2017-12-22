30 of the Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2017

It might seem easier than ever to make a hit rap song these days. The importance of wordplay may have diminished in the minds of some fans (Lil Pump's "Gucci Gang" repeats the titular catchphrase a hypnotizing 53 times) but when it comes to the sonics, the production has to slap, bottom line.

The role of the producer is as crucial as ever. Sure, Playboi Carti's "Magnolia" has replay value for days, but it was Pi'erre Bourne's The Jamie Foxx Show-inspired beat tag and production that served as the foundation for one of the year's biggest bangers. Then of course there are the behind-the-board vets whose tracks paved the way to Billboard and Grammy honors. Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." shot to No. 1 on the Hot 100 with an assist from Mike WiLL Made-It, who also worked with the Compton lyricist on two other tracks from the soon-to-be classic DAMN.

On the East Coast, Brooklyn's living legend JAY-Z tapped No I.D. to produce the entirety of 4:44, another beloved LP. And don't forget the contributions of rising hitmakers like Ronny J, who helped catapult the careers of SoundCloud rap stars like Smokepurpp and Ski Mask The Slump God.

While there are an endless amount that delivered bangers this year, XXL took a holistic look back at 2017 to highlight 30 hip-hop producers—in no particular order—who made an impact.