Apple Music Launches AI Transparency Tags to Flag AI Content

Apple Music has implemented new AI transparency tags to flag content that is created by artificial intelligence.

The music streaming giant announced the amendment on Wednesday (March 4). The latest update to Apple Music now features what they are calling Transparency Tags, a series of disclosure labels that music distributors and record companies will now be required to use.

The tags will be applied to four components: track, composition, music Video and artwork. If AI was used to create a "material portion," it is now required to be listed under the AI Transparency Tag. However, disclosure is up to the distributor and record label, with Apple Music noting "if omitted, none is assumed."

“Proper tagging of content is the first step in giving the music industry the data and tools needed to develop thoughtful policies around AI,” Apple said in the newsletter, “And we believe labels and distributors must take an active role in reporting when the content they deliver is created using AI.”

The new update comes as AI content is continuing to flood DSPs. According to Music Business Worldwide, French streaming service Deezer revealed in January that it is receiving 60,000 fully AI-generated songs daily. Last year, Deezer began building its own AI detection system, using technical analysis to detect non-human content. For now, Apple is taking the self-reporting route.

