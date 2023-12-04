The Break Presents – 41

When it comes to the current New York drill scene, very few up-and-coming artists are breaking through to the mainstream quite like 41. The Brooklyn rap collective made up of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter and TaTa are pushing the subgenre forward with a combination of viral success, a will to succeed and, of course, creative rhymes.

Kyle Richh, 19, and Jenn Carter, 20, grew up as friends in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. TaTa, 18, was introduced to Richh by their mutual collaborator Dee Billz in 2021, as all three Brooklynites were diving head first into the rap game. Within short order, KR, Jenn Carter and TaTa hopped on tracks together like 2022's "41 Cypher." The release of the posse cut, which also features 41 affiliates Dee Billz, Jerry West, Jay Gelato and FMB Savo, is the jump-off point the trio notes as the moment the group was formed.

In October of 2022, after signing with Republic Records that summer, 41 dropped the controversial track, "Notti Bop." Within two days of its release, the song's music video racked up millions of views and reached the No. 1 trending spot on YouTube. The group's controversial diss track clapping back at the late Notti Osama was eventually removed from YouTube due to its graphic nature. However, with momentum on their side, Jenn Carter, TaTa and Kyle Richh were determined to capitalize on their time in the spotlight.

41's next single, the drill-centric, EDM banger "Duece," has amassed over 17.7 million streams on Spotify since its release last November. The track made way for the crew's debut project, 41 Ways, this past spring. In August, they dropped "Bent," the lead single from their latest EP, 41 World: Not the Album, which arrived last month. The Mcvertt and Synthetic-produced track has since mustered up nationwide radio airplay and streams across all platforms to the tune of 65 million collectively. "Bent" has also seen success on charts like Billboard's TikTok Top 50 and Bubbling Under Hot 100 with peak positions of No. 32 and No. 18, respectively.

As 41 continues their ascent by staying locked in the studio when they're not rocking a stage, Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter and TaTa pull up to XXL's The Break: Live for a lively discussion. They touch on exactly what each member brings to the group, their reactions to hearing Sexyy Red's verse on "Bent (Remix)" for the first time, their love for performing and much more.

Check out the full interview below.

