The Break Presents – 310babii

Balancing a high school curriculum with blowing up in the rap game is a nearly impossible task, but 17-year-old rapper 310babii is up for the challenge. Growing up, 310babii was a fan of artists like Gucci Mane and Chief Keef due to their distinct sounds and creativity. The Inglewood, Calif. native recorded his first song as a seventh grader using BandLab on his phone. He eventually used the same app to create his breakthrough track "Soak City (Do It)."

From there, rapping simply became part of 310babii's daily routine. In June of this year, the high school senior recorded the soon-to-be viral smash "Soak City (Do It)" in his bedroom. He freestyled the lyrics off the top. In a matter of about 15 minutes, 310babii had a song that would change his entire life.

After uploading a snippet of the track to Instagram, 310babii caught the attention of his classmates, who then created a TikTok challenge to "Soak City (Do It)." This created the perfect formula for a viral sensation. Recognizing that the moment was perhaps his time to shine, 310 compiled his best songs for the release of his Lottery Pick project about two weeks later in June.

By the time September rolled around, NFL players like the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and the New Orleans Saints' Rashid Shaheed were using 310babii's song as an end zone celebration with an adapted version of the Squabble dance, originally created by football player Daquawn "Cheetah" Brown. At the same time, Nick Cannon and online streamer Kai Cenat began popping up in videos dancing with "Soak City (Do It)" serving as the soundtrack. All this motion led to more than 304,000 TikTok creations featuring the track and a peak position of No. 24 on the Billboard TikTok Top 50 chart.

That same month, 310babii released a new version of the song with a list of guest features that reads like a Los Angeles music festival lineup. "Soak City" featuring Blueface, Tyga Mustard, OhGeesy and BlueBucksClan, along with the first iteration, have since amassed over 30 million combined streams on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The likes of Travis Scott has also cosigned the upbeat, summertime-centric banger, which has found 310babii performing alongside major acts like Bia, Blxst and Bino Rideaux.

310Babii joins The Break: Live to talk about staying grounded amid fame while in high school, linking up with Luh Tyler on their latest single, "Walk," words of advice from Mustard ahead of 310's next project and more.

Check out the full interview below.

