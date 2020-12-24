21 Savage Gives Christmas Gifts to Over 30 Kids in Georgia: Report

21 Savage is spreading holiday cheer to kids and their families in Georgia.

According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday (Dec. 22), the Atlanta-based rapper gave away gifts to over 30 kids at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in DeKalb County, Ga., right outside of ATL. Although 21 wasn't in attendance, he and his Leading By Example Foundation played Secret Santa for the kids and their families.

Lorna Loh, the executive director of that YMCA location, told the outlet that the children who attend the Y were asked to write letters to Santa Claus and include gifts they wanted for Christmas. The families and staff members of the YMCA then went on shopping sprees to purchase the gifts, courtesy of 21 Savage and his foundation.

The toys ranged anywhere from L.O.L. Surprise! dolls to Legos and Hot Wheels cars. The kids who received the gifts are a part of the YMCA's virtual learning program and many of them are in need of financial assistance.

On Monday (Dec. 21), the parents brought their kids to the Y where they were given the gifts they requested from Santa. The parents didn't leave the event empty-handed either. Twelve pound turkeys were provided to the families, in addition to side dishes for their Christmas Day dinners.

21 Savage's giving spirit isn't active on just Christmas. For Thanksgiving, he served 300 meals to families in need at the YMCA.

The Savage Mode 2 rapper also bought King Von's sister a Range Rover shortly after the Chicago rhymer was killed last month.

On another note, Travis Scott gave out gifts this week as well through his Cactus Jack Foundation. La Flame hosted a food and toy drive with his daughter, Stormi, in his hometown of Houston earlier this week. The former 2013 XXL Freshman gave out gifts, warm meals, Christmas trees, clothing, PPE supplies and more to over 2,000 families.