Zoey Dollaz Shot While Leaving Singer Teyana Taylor’s Birthday Party

Zoey Dollaz has been shot in his hometown of Miami.

A rep for the South Florida rapper confirmed with XXL on Thursday (Dec. 10) that Zoey Dollaz was shot while leaving R&B singer Teyana Taylor's birthday party last night (Dec. 9). The rep said that as Zoey, born Elvis Millord, was leaving the parking lot of the venue where the event was held, a car followed him onto Interstate 95 and shot Zoey five times.

While details surrounding the shooting and Zoey's condition are unclear, journalist Tony Centeno tweeted about the incident this morning and said that the 30-year-old artist was "shot multiple time while on his way to Booby Trap in Miami last night." Apparently Zoey was headed to Booby Trap on the River gentlemen's nightclub after leaving Teyana's "Dirty 30" birthday celebration. Centeno also noted that Zoey is in stable condition.

"My dawg @ZoeyDollaz is a true soulja. I know he’ll pull through and recover quickly. Praying for him and his family My sources say Zoey is doing fine after he was shot multiple times while on his way to Booby Trap in Miami last night," Centeno tweeted.

The news of Zoey Dollaz's shooting incident comes just hours after the Dallas Police Department arrested and charged the man responsible for killing Texas rapper Mo3 on the I-35 freeway on Nov. 11. The man, 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White, has been charged with murder as well as prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Mo3's killing took place on Nov. 11, just five days after King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta on Nov. 6. Von was murdered outside of a hookah lounge following an altercation with a group of men affiliated with Quando Rondo. Von's killer, Timothy Leeks, has also been arrested and charged with murder. Leeks was at an Atlanta hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot injury when he was charged. He has since been transferred to DeKalb County Jail.

XXL has reached out to the Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade Police Department for a statement on Zoey Dollaz being shot.