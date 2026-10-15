YNW Melly’s Jury Selection for Double Murder Retrial Will Be Livestreamed, 500 Prospective Jurors Summoned

A judge has granted permission for the jury selection in YNW Melly's upcoming double-murder retrial to be livestreamed, as well as issuing several strict mandates for the proceedings.

According to documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Oct. 15), Judge Martin S. Fein submitted administrative orders to the Broward County Clerk in Broward County, Fla., on Oct. 13, outlining strict procedures for the court when jury selection begins for YNW Melly's double-murder retrial. In the 19-page document, Judge Fein ordered 500 prospective jurors to be summoned for jury selection, with availability screening conducted in groups of 50, ultimately forming a panel of 60 prospective jurors selected from those eligible.

Judge Fein also expressed concern for the welfare and safety of the attorneys, courtroom personnel, and prospective jurors who will be involved in the case, as well as the members of the public. So he is implementing tighter security during jury selection.

According to Judge Fein, he felt the previous trial was marred by "numerous incidents of inappropriate contact and inappropriate communication and attempted communication between the prospective jurors and numerous members of the public." As a result, the general public will not be permitted inside the courtroom for seating during jury selection. However, the public will be able to watch the jury-selection process via livestream from a separate courtroom.

YNW Melly's double murder retrial is set to begin on Jan. 6, 2027.

Meanwhile, YNW Melly's attorneys filed a motion to have evidence obtained from Instagram, Snapchat, Google, and an iPhone through search warrants issued in March of 2024 to be suppressed. In court documents filed on Oct. 9, the rapper's defense team contends that investigators obtained the evidence illegally through an affidavit that allegedly contained intentional misstatements and omissions when securing the warrants. They are requesting that the evidence be thrown out entirely for the retrial.

YNW Melly's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Watch DJ Vlad Interview: Bradford Cohen on Representing YNW Melly for Murder, Why He Left the Case After 6 Months

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