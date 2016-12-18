YG’s ‘Just Re’d Up 3’ Mixtape on the Way

Once again it's on. YG will be dropping the third installment of his Just Re'd up mixtape series in 2017.

The Bompton rapper recently took to Twitter to reveal the news, unveiling what is possibly the album cover for the project. The words Just Re'd UP 3 2017 are typed over a red background. "Executive produced by @DJmustard 💥💥🔫," he captioned the pic.

The first installment of JRU dropped back in 2011, followed by part two, which came out in 2013.

The new project comes on the heels of YG putting out his mixtape Red Friday, last month. The eight song offering features guest spots from RJ, Mitch and 21 Savage.

The roll out of the project didn't exactly go as planned, with the tape leaking days before its release date. YG was not shy about calling out his record label Def Jam for the issue. “WTF? Red Friday Leaked? On Piru I hate DEF JAM. Always fukkin my shitt up,” he wrote on Twitter after learning of he premature release. Soon after, he tweeted simply, “FUCK DEF JAM.”

The 4Hunnid rapper sold physical copies of the project for $100 a pop.

The upcoming tape marks the reunion of YG and Mustard who had been estranged for a minute following a falling out last year. They previously teased another reunion project titled 400 Summers.

The Cali MC recently linked up with Lil Wayne on the new track "Trill", which could end up on the forthcoming tape. Check back for more details.

