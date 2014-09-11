Watch Migos’ Short Movie ‘Bando’





The boys that dub themselves "Handsome & Wealthy" are now movie stars. Well, not really. Migos created a short musical film filled with trap music, entitled "Bando."

The short film is inspired by Jay Z's "Streets Is Watching." The Rik Cordero directed piece depicts the real lives of the group members in Atlanta. Songs like "Contraband", "Birds", and "Bando" managed to find their way onto the film.

“We had a different ambition, we had a different way and we always got money," Quavo said, in reference to Bando. "We always trend set. And we had some people down. I was down. But we came back up all together and all together we winning. This is how it all started.”

