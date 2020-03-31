Blacc Zacc’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

South Carolina's Blacc Zacc was around music since a child when his stepfather built an in-home studio. Though he laid down his own track for the first time at the age of 21, Zacc didn't begin really taking the game serious until around 25—but things took off as soon as he did. Zacc's music gained him a buzz that reached the ears of South Coast Music Group, home of fellow Carolina natives DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas, who quickly welcomed him into the fold.

In just two short years, Zacc was able to secure a deal with Interscope Records and hit the ground running. The first project released through the major label, 2019's Trappin Like Zacc, increased the rapper's buzz substantially and was fueled by his Stunna 4 Vegas-assisted single "Goner," which has amassed over 1 million views on YouTube. A second single from the project, the Key Glock-assisted "HaHaHa," has also passed the 1 million mark. In 2020, the self-proclaimed "future of the trap" dropped his debut album Carolina Narco, featuring the likes of Yo Gotti, Stunna 4 Vegas, DaBaby and Moneybagg Yo. He also dropped off the short film "Carolina Narco" to give a closer look at his acting talents and narco lifestyle.

