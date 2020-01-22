The Break Presents: Blacc Zacc

Some artists begin their craft later than others, but it's not how you start, it's how you finish. South Carolina rhymer Blacc Zacc is now 27 years old, and has already locked down a record deal after making his first track at 21. His love for the craft began when he was messing around in his stepfather's home studio as a kid. However, Blacc Zacc didn't start putting his all into rap until two years ago. That effort paid off, as he caught the attention of South Coast Music Group, the home of North Carolina rappers (and Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment artists) DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas. All three rappers had a strong 2019, leveled up and landed deals at Interscope Records.

Releasing mixtapes since 2016, his breakthrough moment was 2019's Trappin Like Zacc, which features his Stunna 4 Vegas-assisted single "Goner"—the video currently sits at over 1 million views—and "HaHaHa," his song featuring Key Glock that's enjoying similar success. The Carolinas were putting on in 2019 and with Blacc Zacc, the trend looks like it will continue.

Get familiar with Blacc Zacc in this week's edition of The Break.

Age: 27

Hometown: Columbia, S.C.

I grew up listening to: "Jeezy, T.I., Young Dolph, that's really about it. Those are my influences, who I really liked comin' up. I could relate to they music more. Especially Jeezy, I remember he used to say, 'Before the cars stopped, we ran to them cars.' I used to see my brother ’nem in front of my grandma house, just running back and forth to cars and stuff, I used to always wonder what they doin', but when I heard Jeezy say that, I was like, 'Damn, is he outside with them or somethin'?'"

My style’s been compared to: "Gucci Mane, when I rap. My image, too. I remind them of Gucci Mane. And a lotta people say I remind them of [Young] Dolph. I got a good relationship with PRE, Dolph, Key Glock. They been one of the first people to start showing me love in the industry, stuff like that."

I’m going to blow up because: "'I'ma make myself blow up. I ain't gon stop. It's hard to get me content. I could make a platinum record. I ain't made one yet, whenever it happen, and I'ma want another one. I make a million dollars, I'ma want another one. I get all the jewelry, I'ma want more, big house, if I get a 10,000-square foot house, I'ma want a 20,000-square foot house. Thats just how I am. I'm just determined to always want more."

What’s your most slept-on song, and why? "'Who Can I Trust.' People rockin' with it, but I feel like I shoulda waited to drop that, it was too soon. My fans prolly wasn't ready for that side of me yet. I shoulda waited and got a little bit more bigger before I dropped that. That song was real personal to me. It wasn't just no club song. That's how I was feeling at the time."

My standout records to date have been: "'Goner' with Stunna 4 Vegas, 'Trappin Like Zacc,' 'Chump Change' is goin' crazy right now, too. 'Tuesday' with DaBaby."

My standout moments to date have been: "Signing the deal with Interscope. It wasn't nothin else that I ain't done as far as on an up-and-coming level, other than signing a deal. I used to battle with myself, even back then, I wanna stay independent. I'm like I don't want a deal. But certain stuff you can't reach. I feel like I prolly wouldn't be in this XXL office with you if I wasn't with Interscope. It prolly woulda happened, eventually, but it's certain stuff that you just can't do."

Most people don’t know: "I'm the richest rapper in S.C., I'm the hardest rapper in S.C., the most handsome rapper in S.C. Ain't nobody gonna go harder than me in S.C. And I'm authentic, ain't no cap in my rap."

I’m going to be the next: "Billionaire."

Follow Blacc Zacc on Instagram and SoundCloud.

Standouts:

"Goner" featuring Stunna 4 Vegas

"HaHaHa" featuring Key Glock

"Chump Change"

Trappin Like Zacc