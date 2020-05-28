Video Appears to Show Ugly God Getting Arrested After Reported Fight Outside Hospital: Watch

Ugly God appears to have gotten himself into legal trouble recently.

In video footage that surfaced on the internet Wednesday night (May 27), the Houston rapper was seen being handcuffed and escorted by two police officers. Ugly God was reportedly arrested following a fight that apparently took place outside of a hospital. Details regarding the arrest, altercation and location of the supposed incident are scarce. His social media has also been pretty quiet with no posts about the moment.

While it has not been confirmed that Ugly God was arrested for this incident, social media users are speculating that it is him in the video.

On a much lighter note, despite Ugly's alleged arrest, he's dropped new music following the release of his Bumps and Bruises album last year. Back in January, Ugly God and fellow H-Town artist Rizzoo Rizzoo delivered a joint project called UglyGoblin.

Prior to that, the 2017 XXL Freshman served up a freestyle over Lil Pump's "Butterfly Doors." "Bitch bad to the bone/Hate me now, but don’t be sad when I’m gone," Ugly God raps at the beginning of the track. "Took a break but i'm back in my zone/I keep real, never cap in my songs."

Before the "Boom!" rapper officially released Bumps and Bruises, he teased fans with artwork for that album and another untitled project. Both covers were shared via Instagram at the end of 2018. The art for the second project, which Ugly God said would contain 11 tracks, features the rapper as a child sitting in front of a Christmas tree while opening gifts.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Ugly God for a comment.