Ugly God Breaks Silence Since Being Accused of Killing His Best Friend’s Dad

Ugly God has broken his silence since being accused of killing his best friend's dad.

Ugly God Breaks Silence Since Murder Accusations Surfaced

On Friday (Aug. 18), Ugly God jumped on his Twitter account and posted several photos of himself holding stacks of cash in his kitchen. In one picture, the 26-year-old rapper has his back turned to the camera to reveal a handgun in one hand and stacks of cash in the other. He captioned the photos series, "a lot can happen in a year," along with the hashtag #dontbelievethehype.

It's unclear if the tweet was in reference to the accusations that he murdered his best friend's dad.

Ugly God Is Accused of Shooting and Killing His Best Friend's Father

Back in June, Ugly God, born Royce Cornell Davison-Rodriguez, was arrested in connection with shooting and killing a 50-year-old man in Gulfport, Miss. According to a WLOX news report, police responded to 911 calls of a shooting just before noon on June 29, 2023. When cops arrived at the scene, they found Renaldo Delavallade dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

Police Chief Adam Cooper told the news station that they had a suspect in custody and is cooperating with detectives. A motive for the shooting wasn't established at the time and circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear. You can watch the WLOX news report below.

Sister of the Deceased Accuses Ugly God of Getting Away With Murder

The sister of Renaldo Delavallade has been posting several videos on social media accusing Ugly God of murdering her brother. She has claimed that the "Water" rapper was not prosecuted for the crime after allegedly claiming self-defense. In response to Ugly God's latest tweet, the sister called the rapper a derogatory name and suggested that the money was fake. Read some of her tweets below.

