Maxo Kream Gets Into Fight With Rizzoo Rizzoo: Watch

UPDATE (May 15):

In video footage obtained by XXL, Rizzoo Rizzoo says has no issue with Maxo Kream. It appears that Maxo thought Rizzoo was dissing him when Rizzoo was actually referring to New Orleans rapper Kyyngg. Prior to their fight, Rizzoo said in a video clip that he has no problem with Maxo or his Kream Clicc.

"We don't even follow each other and talk like that, bro," Rizzoo began. "So I ain't got no problems with what y'all doing. Y'all doing y'all. I even wrote on your page when your brother died and said my [condolences] bro, so stop with that bro. I ain't worrying about y'all, bro. I salute what y'all got going on, Kream Clicc and all that, bro. So don't make this no grease, bro. ’Cause it's not no grease, bro. Fuck that shit bro, for real. ’Cause that's not right, bro. ’Cause I wasn't doing that. I'm talkin’ ’bout Kyyngg. Niggas know who I got grease with all day nigga. Niggas know who I got grease with. All day, bro. So, hey man, I ain't ever said nothin’ about your brother, my condolences. Shoutout to the Kream Clicc Gang."

UPDATE (May 14):

Shortly after footage of a fight Maxo Kream was involved in began circulating on social media Thursday (May 14), the Houston rapper has released a video on his Instagram page telling his side of the story. "So niggas hittin' my line askin' me ’bout what happened yesterday with the fight. I'ma tell y'all just like this. What happened was two young Black men met up for a disagreement and got it off they chest. It wasn't ’posed to get on the internet, none of that shit. ’Cause when you do gangsta shit, ain't ’posed to get to the internet."

Watch Maxo Kream go into detail about the fight below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The rapidly spreading coronavirus didn't stop Maxo Kream from throwing hands in a semi-crowded parking lot yesterday.

On Thursday afternoon (May 14), video footage surfaced on the internet of Maxo getting into a physical altercation with Texas rapper Rizzoo Rizzoo of The Sauce Factory crew (TSF). The brawl appears to take place in the parking lot outside of an establishment in what is said to be Houston on Wednesday night (May 13). In the clip, the Texas native can be seen shirtless throwing punches and kicking Rizzoo Rizzoo, who isn't wearing a shirt either as he fights back.

It's unclear what sparked the fight, but there is more than one angle of the incident circulating the internet. In a nearly one-and-a-half minute-long clip, at least 20 onlookers can be seen in the parking lot. However, a voice can be heard in the video advising the witnesses to let the two men fight without intervening.

Initially, there was at least six feet of space between Maxo and Rizzoo Rizzoo, but it wasn't long before the men disregarded government-advised social distancing guidelines to throw blows at one another.

Maxo and Rizzoo Rizzoo eventually separate in the clipo. The TSF member is seen running away from the parking lot and into a dark, grassy area. However, towards the end of the clip, Rizzoo walks back towards the crowded lot and is met by Maxo, who begins to unleash a series of punches on what appears to be Rizzoo's back.

This isn't the first time the Brandon Banks rapper was filmed fighting in a public setting. Back in November of 2019, Maxo Kream abruptly stopped a show in Scottsdale, Ariz. to jump in the crowd and punch an attendee. The following day, Maxo revealed that the concertgoer threw a beer at him, which was the reason for his reaction.

As for Rizzoo Rizzoo, the rapper is known for his record "Drip or Drown." He also released two projects this year, Rizzoo Rollin Grams and Leprechaun.

See more reactions to Maxo Kream and Rizzoo Rizzoo's fight below.