Travis Barker’s Daughter Gets Backlash After Previewing Her New Rap Song

Travis Barker's daughter is revealing her musical talents and showing that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. But some fans are questioning her rapping skills.

Over the weekend, Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Baker, jumped on her TikTok livestream, to give her followers a preview of a new rap song she's been working on. During the stream, Alabama lip-synced lyrics to her tune with tinkling synths and a subtle bass groove.

"He told me I'm not gonna make it/I told him you crazy/My name is exotic/I get foreign texts when they pay me," she rapped.

When someone in the comment section questioned whether Alabama wrote the lyrics, she responded, "I did write this all by myself in my room."

While the song seemed innocent enough, many people on social media criticized the 17-year-old budding rapper's lyrical skills.

"Alabama barker done morphed into a lightskinned rubi rose," opined one person.

Another critic viewed Alabama rapping as cultural appropriation. The person wrote: "The Alabama Barker thing is just.. idk. cause someone (preferably a parent) should’ve had the cultural appropriation talk with miss girl. it’s not cute lol."

"[No] like why alabama barker doing music when ngl a makeup line would eat????" criticized another fan.

Despite the harsh critiques, Alabama's father is Travis Barker, the drummer of the pop-punk band Blink-182. Additionally, the musician has worked with several big names in the rap industry including Jay-Z ("Jockin Jay-Z" Remix), Yo Gotti, Lil Nas X and more.

If there's anyone who can help Alabama with her lyrics, it would be him.

Watch Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Barker Preview Her New Rap Song Below

Read More Reactions to Alabama Barker Previewing Her New Rap Song Below