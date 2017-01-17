The Roots Drop Do You Want More?!!!??! Album – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Jan. 17, 1995: Legendary Philadelphia hip-hop band The Roots made their major label debut when they dropped their second album, Do You Want More?!!!??!, on this day via DGC/Geffen Records.

The 16-track LP showcased the Philly crew's genre-bending musicianship in hip-hop and jazz, thus making it a quintessential fusion album among alternative fans. Prior to the album's release, The Roots delivered their lead single, "Distortion to Static," followed by "Proceed," "Mellow My Man" and "Silent Treatment."

The heartbeat of the album was the immersive and soulful live instrumentation, which feels like the band is taking us through a musical journey. Among the producers assisting the illadelph band are Scott Storch, Grand Negaz and A.J. Shine, as well as Roots members drummer Questlove, lyricist extraordinaire Black Thought, the late rhymer Malik B and beatboxer Rahzel.

The album flowed like one cohesive jam session, complete with a revolving door of friends, musicians and spoken word poets stopping by. In a time when the melding of jazz and hip-hop was considered the new frontier, The Roots conquered the territory like old pros. The album peaked at No. 22 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart during the week of Feb. 4, 1995, and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Nov. 15, 2015.

Now 28 years since its release, The Roots' Do You Want More?!!!??! is considered a hip-hop classic album that brilliantly pushed the boundaries of lyricism and live musicianship.

Watch The Roots' "Distortion to Static" Music Video Below

Watch The Roots' "Proceed II" (Featuring Roy Ayers) Music Video Below

Listen to The Roots' "Silent Treatment (Black Thought's '87 And Yours Mix)" Below