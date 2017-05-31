Tee Grizzley Never Wants to Make an Album With Features on It

Normally, when a new artist comes out, they seek validation by trying to get every hot rapper to hop on their record. Tee Grizzley is one of the hottest new rappers on the scene right now and he isn't looking for a hand out, a co-sign or a big name feature to help sell his projects; he's all good on his own.

The "First Day Out" rapper recently revealed that, at this point in his career, he's willing to go it alone when it comes putting out full projects, foregoing any features that might come his way. "I’m never going to make an album that has [featured artists]," he told Billboard. "I am going to make singles with other artists and put those out there—I’d love to work with Bruno Mars, Drake, Kendrick Lamar. But when somebody buys a Tee Grizzley album, all they’re going to hear is Tee Grizzley."

The Detroit MC's name has been ringing bells since his release from prison late last year and the release of the track "First Day Out" shortly afterward. He inked a deal with 300 Entertainment in January and has been making waves on the rap scene since. As he mentioned, the up-and-coming MC is not adverse to collaborating, having dropped the joint cut with Lil Yachty "From the D to the A," but when it comes to his own projects, don't expect to see any other names on the tracklist.

After putting out his debut mixtape My Moment in April, he is currently prepping the release of his album Activated. As of this week, "First Day Out" is sitting pretty at No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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