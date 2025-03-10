Former hip-hop podcaster Taxstone is being accused in court documents of putting together a wild smuggling attempt at MDC Brooklyn jail in New York.

Taxstone Named in Intricate Smuggling Plot

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Monday (March 10), Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, and four other inmates are named in a criminal complaint accusing them of using an illegal phone to contact someone on the outside to sneak in drugs, cigarettes, a scalpel and other items. The plot allegedly involved Tax requesting a list of items from a cohort on the outside who was to bring the items to the jail and attach them to a hook that would be placed outside the window by Tax and his coconspirators.

"We gonna throw the line out from that gate so you just run right in the gate and you hook it to the line cause there’s a hook on the end of the line we got right now. You just going to hook it and just dip back out. Sturdy," Tax said in an April 19, 2024 recording, according to the feds.

After a failed attempt in May of 2024, another attempt was made in June of 2024. However, the plot was discovered after the outside man was confronted by jail staff and fled. Tax's codefendants were found out after one of the men fell off a trash bin they had set up next to the window to retrieve the items. The would-be haul included a large quantity of Suboxone and nearly 30 small bags of weed, a scalpel, a cell phone charger, two lighters and more than 400 cigarettes.

Tax and his codefendants face up to 10 additional years in prison for the smuggling attempt.

Taxstone's Attorney Responds to Allegations

Tax's attorney, Kenneth Montgomery, has released the following statement to XXL in response to the criminal complaint: "He is innocent and we look forward to the presumption of innocence being more than just a cliche."

In June of 2023, Taxstone was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2016 murder of Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter.