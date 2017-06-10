T-Pain Helps High School Student Come Up With Yearbook Quote

A times, the internet can seem like of cauldron of swirling negativity and hate. It's easy to see why celebrities want to get away sometimes. But it's moments like these that show off the cooler side of social media. T-Pain recently found out he helped a young fan on the internet come up with his senior quote for his high school yearbook.

It all started back in December, when Twitter user, @GxbrielSilvxn requested the Tallahassee, Fla. crooner's advice. "Give me a senior quote please," he directed at the auto-tuner. It took a day, but Pain came up with the gem, “People don't think it be like it be, but it do.”

Fast-forward to this week, and the upcoming graduate notified Pain that he did indeed use his quote for the yearbook by showing a picture of the head shot along with the line. Needless to say, Pain was impressed. "Man. This. This is the kind of shit I live for 😂 you did it bro. Killed it. Good job man 👏🏿 ...............👏🏿 ...............👏🏿 .slow clap*," he responded.

In music-related news, T-Pain and Lil Wayne dropped the long-awaited, T-Wayne, collab last month after waiting nearly a decade. Pain is also working on another solo effort. The rapper turnt singer recently put out the video for his latest single, "F.B.G.M." featuring Young M.A earlier this week.

See T-Pain Help a High School Student Come Up With Yearbook Quote