Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters Distribution Company Offers Independent Artists Chance to Win Grand Prize Worth $250,000

Longtime music exec Steve Stoute's distribution company UnitedMasters is giving independent artists the opportunity to win a grand prize worth $250,000.

UnitedMasters Launches New Challenge for Indie Artists

On Tuesday (Aug. 13), UnitedMasters announced their "Make Your Debut" Challenge. The contest invites U.S.-based artists who are members of the platform to submit tracks for a chance to win a grand prize worth $250,000 and join UnitedMasters' elite partner roster. The contest coincides with the launch UM's new DEBUT+ tier, priced at $19.99 annually. The tier allows aspiring artists to get their music on major streaming platforms, all while retaining 100 percent of their royalties.

Check out the terms and conditions of the contest here.

Who Is UnitedMasters?

Steve Stoute launched UnitedMasters in 2017 with $70 million in funding from Silicon Valley investments, including companies such as Alphabet Inc., Andreessen Horowitz and 21st Century Fox, with NewsCorp sharing common ownership.

"We want to build a business that helps musicians, which is my passion, and also helps brands find a much more specific way of investing their money in the category of music," Stoute said at the time.

In addition to distribution, UnitedMasters also provides data analytics, marketing and promotion tools and creative services to their help artists grow their audience. The company now boasts a working relationship with artists like NLE Choppa, Brent Faiyez, BigXThaPlug, Tobe Nwigwe, EarthGang, Anycia and others.

"We want to have a lot more artists getting the opportunity and getting the ability to get their music out there," Stoute recently said on an episode of XXL's Inside Track podcast. "To be able to put their music in brand campaigns, which is what the subscription services at UnitedMasters, whether it be Select or DEBUT+, has. And being able to do your thing and turn what you love as a passion to into a way to earn a living."

