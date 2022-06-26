Sleepy Hallow Involved in Restaurant Brawl – Watch

Sleepy Hallow and his entourage were in a wild brawl last week and it was caught on video.

In a video that was posted on NYStateOfMind’s Reddit message board, Sleepy Hallow and his crew are arguing with workers at 1st RND restaurant at American Dream, a retail and entertainment complex, in East Rutherford, N.J. Several people are holding Sleepy back as he throws something at one of the employees. When the worker throws a chair back at him, that is when the Brooklyn rapper charges at the man and engaged in serious fisticuffs off camera.

Several more chairs are thrown by other people as a brawl erupts off camera. A few seconds later, Sleepy Hallow emerges and is walking out of the restaurant. Meanwhile, another person delivered a hostile remark to another employee who is screaming for them to get out of the establishment. You can watch the brawl video below.

It’s unclear how the fight started. However, according to a tweet from someone who is a friend of a person who works at 1st RND, Sleepy, and his crew were allegedly rude to restaurant workers and got upset because their food took so long to get to their table after they ordered.

“He and his group showed up were rude AF to myself and the rest of the staff and then they tried to fight us and threw chairs,” the person alleged in his text message. “No one on my side was badly hurt besides a couple busted lips and scratches.”

It also appears Sleepy Hallow was arrested following the incident but we haven’t received confirmation.

XXL has reached out to the East Rutherford New Jersey Police Department and the New Jersey State Police Department for comment.