ScHoolboy Q Lost A Ton Of Weight On Tour

ScHoolboy Q has been on a massive worldwide tour for Oxymoron. If you noticed, during the process Q has lost a ton of weight and is getting back to the shape he was when he entered the rap game. The TDE member shares with XXL how he lost 30 lbs and how his mother used to make fun of him.

Also, read below for Q and Footaction's collaboration for a consumer-curated "Man Of The Year" (Remix).

ScHoolboy Q and Footaction hooked up to create a consumer-curated remix of the rapper’s hit song “Man Of The Year” off Oxymoron using consumer Vine and Instagram videos showing off their hottest summer styles. Consumer can submit by uploading their videos tagging @Footaction and @ScHoolBoyQ using the hashtag #ownthesummer. Entry period runs from July 21 to August 8; final video put out in August. ScHoolboy will select the best user-submitted videos to be featured in the “Man of the Year” remix.

Previously: ScHoolboy Q Has An Amazing Tour Story