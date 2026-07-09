ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album Thank Que

ScHoolboy Q announces his new album, Thank Que.

On Wednesday (July 9), the TDE rapper shared a photo on his Instagram Story from the studio. "New chapter," Q wrote over the pic. Wrapping up this 12-song album called Thank Que. Been working on this for a minute. Yes I'm coming back."

Thank Que will be the follow-up to Q's critically acclaimed Blue Lips album, which dropped in 2024. The album featured guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty, Ab-Soul, AK Chike and others, and debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The new album will be Q's first LP not recorded under the influence. Back in May, the Los Angeles rapper revealed during an interview on the Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon that he quit smoking weed. Q said he got burnt out after smoking 20 times a day for years.

At some point, it ain't really doing nothing," Q said. "You just got this orgal fixation.

However, he mainly quit to show his daughters that you can do anything you put your mind to.

"[Weed] does hae health benefits for some people," Q added. "But the way I was doing it, no. But most importantly, you can do anything if you put your mind to it."

The rapper claims that after quitting, he will never blaze again.

Check out ScHoolboy Q revealing he has a new album on the way below.

See ScHoolboy Q's Post Announcing His New Album Thank Que

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