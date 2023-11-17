Russ’ Home Broken Into, Multiple Guns and a Car Stolen – Report

Russ has had his Georgia home ransacked, and the thieves have made off with multiple guns, cars and other expensive goods.

Russ' Home Gets Burglarized in Georgia

On Friday (Nov. 17), Russ filed a report with the Roswell Police Department in Roswell, Georgia, and reported seeing thieves breaking into his home on his security camera. According to the police report obtained by TMZ, cops saw on surveillance footage the thieves arrived at the residence around 10:15 p.m.

The robbers entered through the basement patio door and made off with five firearms, two purses, and his girlfriend's 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG. The two purses were Chanel, with one valued at around $15,000 and another at $9,000. The guns stolen included a CZ Scorpion, two Glock 19s and two Walther handguns.

Russ was not home during the burglary, but communicated with the police via FaceTime as they searched the house. The thieves were wearing gloves and jackets, but could not be identified, according to police.

XXL has reached out to the Roswell Police Department for comment.

Read More: Russ Reminds Fans He Performed At Pyramids In Egypt Before Travis Scott

Russ Accuses Billboard and Luminate of Cheating His Streams

Russ' unfortunate burglary comes after he accused Billboard and Luminate of tainting the streams for his latest album Santiago.

“Billboard & Luminate took away ANOTHER 4,000 of my REAL sales over the weekend making that 10,000 sales total they took away from me while allowing major labels to fake their streams and sales and do monopolistic merch bundles (only major labels are allowed to do merch bundles because the only approved vendor is a major label vendor),” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in August.

Russ's latest project debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, moving 42,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

“These numbers and charts are made up. The impact however is not. Shoutout to the fans," he went on to say.

Read More: Lil Pump Disses Russ for Canceling Tour Due to Mental Health