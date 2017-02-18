Romeo Had a Rough 2017 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

NBA All-Star festivities are kicking off in New Orleans this weekend, with the Celebrity All-Star Game going down last night (Feb. 17). The stars were out, with guys like Master P, Nick Cannon, Peter Rosenberg and Romeo Miller repping for hip-hop. Unfortunately, the latter had a rough time while trying to shine on the court.

Two instances in particular had the heir to the No Limit throne looking like his skills were suspect. In one clip, he is handling the pill and comes off a screen at the top of the key. He confidently puts up an airball, which triggers everyone in the stadium to have to do The Mannequin Challenge.

In another clip, Romeo tries to play defense on habitual ankle-breaker Jason Williams. It doesn't turn out too well.

In the end, the East trounced the West 88-59. Arcade Fire's Win Butler notched a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. But the MVP honors went to impressionist Brandon Armstrong, who finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds for the winners.

Romeo has some game, but it appears he left it in the locker room at points during the contest. Let his father tell it, he would be in the League right now if it wasn't for his fame. “He’s been good,” P said in an interview. “If he wasn’t Romeo he’d probably be in the NBA right now.”

Romeo hooped for Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles as a teen and committed to play at nearby USC, along with eventual NBA star DeMar DeRozen in 2008.

Check out Romeo's lowlights below.

